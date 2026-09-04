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Ferland Mendy Real Madrid 2025Getty
Alvino Hanafi

Ferland Mendy omitted from Real Madrid Champions League squad by Jose Mourinho

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F. Mendy
Champions League
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Ferland Mendy has been left out of Real Madrid's Champions League squad by Jose Mourinho. The French defender misses out on the European list, while fellow injured stars like Eder Militao and Rodrygo have been included.

  • A notable European omission

    Ferland Mendy has suffered a major setback after being left out of Real Madrid's Champions League squad for the upcoming league phase. The French defender, who suffered an injury towards the end of last season, does not feature on the official UEFA list submitted by the club. His notable absence comes as Jose Mourinho finalises his continental roster ahead of their opening fixture next week at the Santiago Bernabeu against Inter Milan.

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    Inclusion of fellow injured stars

    While Mendy misses out entirely, Mourinho has opted to include other long-term injury absentees in his European plans. Both Eder Militao and Rodrygo have been successfully registered alongside the rest of the club's first-team stars. The decision highlights a careful balancing act by the technical staff as they manage squad depth and fitness ahead of a gruelling European campaign.

  • Youth talent bolsters the ranks

    Mourinho's List A features few surprises, but List B has been significantly bolstered by exciting emerging talent from the club's Castilla ranks. A total of 11 youth team players have been included, featuring new signing Sergio Martinez, who has been handed the number 38 shirt. Promising youngsters such as goalkeepers Sergio Mestre and Javi Navarro, alongside defenders like Fortea and Joan Martinez, provide vital backup options.

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  • imago-sport-1081829721.jpgAnadolu Agency

    Focus shifts to domestic action

    With the Champions League squad officially locked in, Real Madrid must now quickly pivot their attention back to high-stakes domestic duties. Mourinho's side is preparing for a challenging fixture against Real Betis at La Cartuja, with debutants like Sergio Martinez already earning senior call-ups. As Los Blancos navigate their immediate domestic hurdles, Mendy will be forced to watch from the sidelines and focus on his rehabilitation.

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