AFP
Fenerbahce lead race for €40m Alexander Sorloth as Atletico Madrid plot Dusan Vlahovic swoop
Turkish giants target Sorloth
Fenerbahce are leading the race to sign Atletico striker Sorloth, according to Marca journalist Matteo Moretto, as cited by beIN Sports. The Norwegian international remains under contract at the Metropolitano until June 2028 after joining from Villarreal in August 2024. The Turkish outfit are believed to possess the financial capacity to meet the €40m (£34m/$46m) valuation set by the Rojiblancos hierarchy.
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Financial room for Vlahovic
Further reports highlight that Sorloth's potential departure is crucial to Atletico's transfer strategy this summer. Funds generated from the deal are expected to balance the club's finances while freeing up wage margin to bring in Vlahovic. Although a formal bid meeting Atletico's asking price has yet to be submitted, discussions between both parties regarding the striker's move remain ongoing.
Simeone prepares tactical shift
Sorloth's exit will alter the dynamics of Diego Simeone's attack, with the manager losing a physically imposing focal point who excels in aerial duels. Conversely, the arrival of Vlahovic on a free transfer following the expiry of his Juventus contract in late June will introduce a high-intensity dimension to the frontline. For Fenerbahce, Sorloth is earmarked as a primary focal point to spearhead their domestic and European ambitions.
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Negotiations hold key future
Both clubs are now negotiating the payment structure and performance-related add-ons to finalise the striker's move to Istanbul. Completing this transaction will serve as the primary catalyst for Atletico to conclude the process of bringing Vlahovic to the Metropolitano.
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