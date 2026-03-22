Fears confirmed! FC Bayern Munich star unlikely to join the German national team – will his replacement come from VfB Stuttgart?

Pavlovic missed Bayern’s Bundesliga match yesterday, Saturday, due to hip problems. According to FCB sporting director Christoph Freund, the 22-year-old “has played a lot recently and has been complaining of pain. It would be bad for everyone involved if he were to suffer a more serious injury. We have to be careful." He had already been substituted while carrying an injury during the 4-1 Champions League win against Atalanta Bergamo.

It is unclear whether Pavlovic will be able to travel to the upcoming international matches later on. According to Bild, Nagelsmann will, at least for the time being, call up Angelo Stiller from VfB Stuttgart as a replacement. The 24-year-old would be the fifth VfB Stuttgart player in the DFB squad, following Deniz Undav, Jamie Leweling, Alexander Nübel and Josha Vagnoman.