To prevent a pitch invasion, the number of stewards and police officers on site is set to rise “significantly”. Police spokesperson Thomas Nowaczyk indirectly confirmed this to Bild: “The club intends to take measures to ensure everyone’s safety and to prevent a pitch invasion. We are on standby at the stadium to ward off any danger, but we will only intervene if there is a threat to life and limb; our top priority is to prevent injuries.”

Financially, a pitch invasion would hit the club hard: a hefty DFB fine and, potentially, the cost of replacing the pitch before the final home game on Matchday 34 against Eintracht Braunschweig - a bill that could reach €250,000.

That scenario remains hypothetical for now, as Schalke must first beat Fortuna at home on Matchday 32 to secure promotion. The visitors will arrive at the Veltins Arena hoping to spoil the party, boosted by a sliver of momentum.

The former promotion hopeful, now battling to avoid a dramatic drop into the third tier, boosted its survival hopes with a vital 3-1 home win last Friday over in-form Dynamo Dresden, who sit fourth in the second-half table and boast the division’s best defence. A point on the road would be a welcome boost as they prepare for the decisive final fixtures against SV Elversberg and at direct rivals Furth on the last matchday.