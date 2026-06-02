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'I'd be one of the favourites' - Harry Kane opens up on Ballon d'Or battle as England star identifies his main rivals for top award
Kane reflects on a spectacular individual campaign
Kane has enjoyed arguably the greatest campaign of his entire career as he approaches his 33rd birthday. The prolific forward finished as the Bundesliga’s top scorer with 36 goals in just 31 matches. Furthermore, he successfully claimed the European Golden Shoe for the second time in three years and secured three collective trophies.
Bayern Munich have undoubtedly benefited from his incredible output this term. Speaking in a recent interview with L'Equipe, the striker opened up about how these outstanding accomplishments naturally lead him to dream about claiming the Ballon d'Or, which will be awarded on October 26 in London.
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World Cup success is the ultimate requirement
Despite his remarkable domestic statistics, the Three Lions captain knows that winning the World Cup is almost definitely required to secure the top individual honour. Delivering on the international stage is crucial.
"I’d be one of the favorites, definitely," Kane explained. He further added: "Given the trophies I’ve won this season and the number of goals I’ve scored, I’d be in the running.
"Especially as, should England win the World Cup, one could imagine the trophy going to an English player." This honest assessment highlights his clear understanding that club form alone might not be enough.
Fierce competition for the prestigious individual award
The 32-year-old is entirely realistic about the fierce competition he faces for the Ballon d'Or. He knows several outstanding players have also staked their claim for the prize following brilliant campaigns. "When you look at who the current favourites are to win the Ballon d’Or, there’s Michael (Olise), the Champions League finalists and me," he estimates.
The battle is set to be exceptionally tight, especially considering players like Ousmane Dembele, who is 29, certainly have no intention of surrendering the title without a serious fight. The presence of such talented rivals means the outcome of the tournament will be defining.
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What comes next for the England captain
Having already secured a brilliant domestic treble, Kane must now shift his focus to international duty. England will finalise preparations with friendlies against New Zealand on June 6 and Costa Rica on June 10.
Afterwards, the national team begin their World Cup Group L campaign against Croatia on June 17, Ghana on June 23, and Panama on June 27. Guiding his country through these tests to global glory could secure his ultimate prize.