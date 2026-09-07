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Mohamed Saeed

"Completely false!" - Real Madrid deny banning Spanish flags at Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid
LaLiga

Real Madrid have taken the unusual step of issuing a public statement to address growing rumors regarding fan conduct at their iconic stadium. The club has moved quickly to dismiss claims that supporters are being prevented from displaying national symbols during matches.

  • Madrid issue firm denial

    Real Madrid have moved to shut down reports suggesting that the club has implemented a ban on Spanish flags within the Santiago Bernabéu. The La Liga giants took to social media and their official website to address what they described as misinformation spreading across various digital platforms and traditional media outlets regarding their entry policies.

    In a direct response to the speculation, the club published a Comunicado Oficial on Monday evening. The hierarchy at the Bernabéu felt it was necessary to intervene as the rumors began to gain significant traction among the fan base, potentially causing friction between the institution and its loyal supporters during the early stages of the domestic season.

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    Categorical rejection of rumors

    The club was pull-no-punches in its assessment of the situation, labeling the allegations as entirely baseless. The statement was clear in its intent to preserve the club's image as a representative of Spanish sporting identity, ensuring that fans felt welcomed to express their regional and national pride during home fixtures in the capital.

    According to the club's official announcement, it is categorically false that the club has issued instructions to prohibit the entry of Spanish flags or flags from any of our autonomous communities or cities into the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. This broad clarification covers not just the national flag, but those representing the diverse regions of Spain that are frequently seen in the stands.

  • Adherence to legal standards

    The Blancos further explained that their internal security protocols and stadium regulations are not arbitrary decisions made by the board, but are instead aligned with national laws governing public spectacles and sporting events. The club maintains that they have never sought to overstep these legal boundaries to limit fan expression.

    Real Madrid emphasised that their regulations adhere to the directives of current legislation and, of course, allow and have always allowed, without any restriction, the entry of all official flags of our country into our stadium.

    This suggests that while security screenings take place for safety reasons, they do not target specific nationalistic or regional symbols as long as they meet official criteria.

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    Focus remains on the pitch

    By issuing this statement, Real Madrid hope to put an immediate end to the controversy and shift the focus back to football. The club has always prided itself on the atmosphere at the Bernabéu, and they were keen to reassure the Madridistas that the stadium remains an open and inclusive environment for all supporters of the club.

    The institution stressed that there are no extraordinary screening measures in place beyond the standard safety checks required by Spanish law. As the team continues its campaign across multiple competitions, the board is eager to ensure that administrative or political rumors do not distract from the pursuit of silverware or damage the relationship with the club's passionate members.

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