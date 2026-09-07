"Completely false!" - Real Madrid deny banning Spanish flags at Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have moved to shut down reports suggesting that the club has implemented a ban on Spanish flags within the Santiago Bernabéu. The La Liga giants took to social media and their official website to address what they described as misinformation spreading across various digital platforms and traditional media outlets regarding their entry policies.

In a direct response to the speculation, the club published a Comunicado Oficial on Monday evening. The hierarchy at the Bernabéu felt it was necessary to intervene as the rumors began to gain significant traction among the fan base, potentially causing friction between the institution and its loyal supporters during the early stages of the domestic season.