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James Westwood

The sad fall of Youssoufa Moukoko: From teenage goal machine to being discarded by Borussia Dortmund before his 21st birthday

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"[There’s] a young player who plays for [Borussia] Dortmund called Youssoufa Moukoko," Samuel Eto’o told GOAL when asked who he’d love to see as Barcelona’s next big signing back in October 2020. "[He’s] 15 years of age, and he’s the next top player, for me, after [Lionel] Messi. As Messi gets older, we could prepare the future of Barcelona very well."

Moukoko had not made a senior appearance for Dortmund at that stage, but he was already one of the most famous young players in Europe. That's because he scored an astonishing 141 goals in 88 games for BVB at youth level, and set ridiculously high targets for himself right from the start of his football journey.

"It is my goal to become a professional player in Dortmund, capture the Champions League with Borussia, and win the Ballon d'Or," Moukoko said in an interview with Sport BILD when he was just 13. He achieved the first goal the day after he turned 16, and came very close to picking up a Champions League winners' medal in 2023-24 under Edin Terzic.

But it's fair to say now that Moukoko will never win the Ballon d'Or. He only played 18 minutes in Dortmund's run to the Champions League final two seasons ago, and spent the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Nice, having been deemed surplus to requirements by Terzic's replacement, Nuri Sahin.

The so-called 'African Messi' did not find redemption in Ligue 1 either, which left Dortmund with no choice but to find a permanent buyer. Step forward, FC Copenhagen.

Moukoko completed a €5m transfer to the Danish side in June, ending his nine-year affiliation with BVB without a proper goodbye to the fans. The question is: how did his career at Signal Iduna Park tank so spectacularly?

  • 'Lucky to have him'

    Moukoko's Dortmund debut was a historic affair. He became the youngest player to ever feature for the club in the Bundesliga when then-BVB boss Lucien Favre brought him on for the final five minutes of a 5-2 victory over Hertha Berlin on November 21, 2020, replacing a certain Erling Haaland.

    "I would love to play alongside him," Haaland said after the final whistle. "I think he's the biggest talent in the world right now. He's 16 years and one day old, that's amazing. He has a big career ahead of him. We're lucky to have him."

    Indeed, Moukoko seemed to have it all: scintillating pace, exceptional control, composure and a natural eye for goal.

    Suffice it to say, Haaland would soon get his wish. The Cameroon-born striker broke two more records before the end of the year, first for the youngest Champions League player in history, then the youngest Bundesliga goal-scorer. Moukoko opened his account in some style too, nearly bursting the net to equalise against Union Berlin with an unstoppable first-time shot after being played in by Raphael Guerreiro.

    Terzic replaced Favre in the dugout in December and continued to give Moukoko opportunities, albeit only as a substitute. By the start of April, the teenager already had 15 senior appearances under his belt, but he then suffered a serious foot injury while on duty with Germany's U21s, which cut short his breakthrough campaign.

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  • Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Mönchengladbach - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Bit-part role

    That injury blow turned out to be the first of many for Moukoko. It also prevented him from making an instant impression on Marco Rose, who was appointed Dortmund's new manager after Terzic's interim stint ended in June 2021.

    Moukoko did regain full fitness in time for the new season, but Rose had already decided on Donyell Malen as his back-up striker behind Haaland. The youngster subsequently only played 484 minutes across the 2021-22 campaign, starting just once in the Bundesliga, in part because of a persistent muscle problem.

    The one high point came when Moukoko scored the winning goal against Hertha Berlin on the final day of the campaign, producing a brilliant finish across the goalkeeper that sent the home crowd into raptures, but also left them wondering why he hadn't played more often.

    Rose attempted to appease the Dortmund faithful after the game, telling reporters: "I think that Mouki is not satisfied with the season as a whole, or with his playing time. I’ve always said that I see him as a huge talent. But he still has to develop further in certain areas. If he stays healthy next year and we continue on this path together, I believe he will take those steps. He’s already proven that as we know, and he showed that again (against Hertha) after coming off the bench."

    Moukoko did take those steps, but not under Rose, who was sacked just six days later after Dortmund finished eight points behind champions Bayern Munich.

  • Borussia Dortmund v VfL Bochum 1848 - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    'Huge step forward'

    Terzic was reappointed as Dortmund manager permanently after Rose's dismissal, while Haaland departed for Manchester City in a €60m (£51m/$70m) deal. Sebastian Haller was brought in from Ajax to fill the void left by Haaland, but the Ivory Coast international was then diagnosed with testicular cancer during pre-season, which left Terzic without a natural centre-forward.

    To make matters worse, the 20-year-old forward Karim Adeyemi, another summer signing, suffered a toe injury right at the start of the 2022-23 campaign. That opened the door for Moukoko to support first-choice frontman Malen, and the academy hotshot grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

    Moukoko racked up 10 goal involvements in Dortmund's first 12 Bundesliga games, including a superb finish in a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich. That effort sparked a memorable BVB comeback and saw Moukoko become the youngest-ever Der Klassiker goal-scorer, aged just 17 years and 322 days.

    He also hit a brace in a 3-0 home victory over Bochum, becoming the youngest player to ever reach 10 goals in the Bundesliga in the process, and Terzic subsequently praised the teenager for taking a "huge step forward". Then-Germany boss Hansi Flick agreed with that assessment, drafting Moukoko into his squad for the mid-season World Cup in Qatar.

    It turned out to be a disastrous tournament for Germany, who exited in the group stage after a shocking defeat to Japan. Flick faced criticism for not using Moukoko until the 90th minute of that clash, but it was still a historic moment for the striker as he broke the record for the youngest German player to ever feature at the World Cup.

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  • Borussia Dortmund v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Two steps back

    Unfortunately, Moukoko's "huge step forward" for club and country was followed by two steps back. The goals dried up after his return to Dortmund and by late January, he had lost his place in Terzic's starting line up.

    Moukoko then tore ankle ligaments in a 2-0 win away at Werder Bremen and spent the next six weeks in the treatment room. He returned by the start of April, but rather miraculously, so had Haller, and Moukoko had to be content with a substitute's role for the remainder of the season.

    Aside from a crucial winning goal against Union Berlin, it was another frustrating period for Moukoko. There was no Bundesliga winners' medal to cushion the blow, either, as Dortmund gifted the title to Bayern after a shocking final-day collapse against Mainz.

    Yet more misery came Moukoko's way after he joined Germany's U21 camp for the 2023 European Championship. He was subjected to vile racist abuse after missing a last-minute penalty in a 1-1 draw against Israel on matchday one, and was then sidelined with a muscle complaint as Germany went on to finish bottom of Group C after defeats to the Czech Republic and England.

  • RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Bridges burned

    Moukoko was being linked with clubs like Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea heading into the World Cup, so Dortmund made sure to tie him down to a two-year contract extension in January. But by the start of the 2023-24 season, the German giants had reportedly decided he was no longer an unsellable asset.

    That was partly because of Moukoko's loss of form, but also due to the summer addition of Werder Bremen sharpshooter Niclas Fullkrug. Dortmund did retain Moukoko, but he was reduced to third-choice striker behind Fullkrug and Malen, while persistent knee injuries kept Haller almost entirely out of the picture.

    Moukoko averaged a goal every 126 minutes across his 27 appearances in the campaign, but only six of those came as a starter. For whatever reason, Moukoko had lost Terzic's trust, despite Dortmund slipping to fifth in the Bundesliga, and serious questions were raised about his future.

    "Youssoufa has a huge potential, which unfortunately he couldn‘t show last season. He was promised a lot before he signed, but it wasn't realised," Moukoko's agent, Patrick Williams, said in an ill-advised interview with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano in the summer of 2024. "He was always only interested in playing and in his development - not in anything else just like the media reports always claimed. It's not a secret that there are enough clubs out here who believe in Youssoufa's qualities and want him in their team. Now we are sounding out interest from England, Spain and France."

    Understandably, Dortmund were furious about the public comments from Moukoko's agent, and did not hesitate to grant his wish. In that moment, Moukoko burned all his bridges with his boyhood club, who sent him on loan to Nice for the duration of the 2024-25 season.

  • MoukokoImago Images

    'Completely fresh start'

    The agreement with Nice included an €18m (£15m/$21m) purchase option, but Moukoko only scored twice in 22 appearances for the Ligue 1 side, so it was no surprise when they decided not to trigger that clause. The Dortmund loanee sat out all of Nice's final 14 league games, and manager Frank Haise admitted in March that he just wasn't doing enough to force his way into the team.

    "He is training well but it isn’t easy. We have six, seven, eight players up front," Haise told reporters. "If they can’t express themselves, score and assist… I have choices to make and can’t keep throwing players back in." That sad fact is, Moukoko had lost the fearlessness that made him so thrilling to watch at the start of his Dortmund career.

    He returned to Signal Iduna Park in June, but only so BVB officials could arrange his permanent exit. The problem was, Moukoko's stock was lower than ever. Another chance in one of Europe's top-five leagues was never likely to present itself, and so Dortmund bit Copenhagen's hand off when they came in with their cut-price offer.

    There was a tinge of sadness in the air when Moukoko was officially unveiled by the Danish Superliga champions last summer. The Germany international was also left with mixed emotions, as he admitted in his exit interview with Dortmund's official website.

    "There are two hearts beating in my chest right now. It's not easy to say goodbye to a club like BVB, because this club, my team-mates, coaches, support staff and the brilliant fans will always mean a lot to me," he said. "On the other hand, after a difficult year in France, it's time to make a completely fresh start in a new location – with optimism and enormous ambition. FC Copenhagen offers me every opportunity to do that. I would like to thank the entire BVB family; I will always be a fan and I hope to see you again in the Champions League."

  • Youssoufa Moukoko Kopenhagen 2025Getty Images

    No redemption yet

    Still just 21 years of age, it's technically possible Moukoko will eventually find a route back to the top. He's been completely drained of confidence over the last two years, and Copenhagen seemed like as good a place as any to replenish his stores.

    Unfortunately, though, his first season in Denmark has been a big disappointment. Although he boasts a somewhat respectable total of 11 goals in 35 appearances across all competitions for Copenhagen to date, six of them have come in the Danish Cup.

    Moukoko has been largely ineffective in the Superliga, registering a measly four goals and one assist, while he failed to record a single goal contribution in the Champions League league phase. Even more embarrassingly, the Dortmund academy graduate has yet to cement a place in Jacob Neestrup's starting XI. 

    His lowest point came in Copenhagen's shock 2-0 Champions League defeat at Qarabag, where he was substituted at half-time with just 10 touches and three accurate passes to his name. "I am my own biggest critic. I know this isn't my level. It just wasn't my day. I would have substituted myself," Moukoko admitted after the game.

    Pressed on his domestic struggles, the forward replied: "Everyone probably expected me to go to Denmark and destroy the league, but I hardly ever played 90 minutes for two years. Then suddenly playing every three days is a real challenge." Although that excuse just about held weight in October, it certainly doesn't some six months later.

    There is now a strong possibility we may never see Moukoko unlock his full potential, which is a great shame for not just Germany, but the game as a whole. It would appear that he simply doesn't have the mindset to match his undeniable ability.

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