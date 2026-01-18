Getty/GOAL
‘Fairytale shout!’ - Vinicius Junior ‘too old’ for Chelsea transfer as Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ generates talk of interest from the Premier League
Transfer talk: Saudi & Premier League links amid contract standoff
Vinicius is approaching the final year of his contract in the Spanish capital, which is forcing La Liga giants Real to make some big decisions. Extended terms for the Brazil international are not being ruled out - especially as Xabi Alonso, a coach that he butted heads with, has been relieved of his coaching duties.
Fresh talks with the South American are being planned in Madrid, with the hope being that a compromise can be reached which suits all parties. Vinicius has, however, been giving little away when it comes to his future plans and continues to keep his options open.
Lucrative offers are said to have been readied in the Saudi Pro League, with the riches available there becoming impossible to ignore, while heavyweight teams in England are reported to have Vinicius on their radar.
Why Vinicius is unlikely to end up at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea sit among those, but Morris - who has spent time in west London as a player and coach - cannot see a big-money deal being done. He has told AceOdds: “Personally, I love Vini Jr. I thought he was outstanding in the Supercopa de Espana. What a goal, the one he scored. He had [Jules] Kounde on toast, didn't he?
“Personally, would I want to sign him? Yeah. But I think he's too old for this ownership. I know he's 25 but he's 25 going on 26. Whatever we're going to have to shell out for him, I'm not sure. I know we've sold a hotel, a women's team and a car park or something but I'm not sure them accountants have any more moves in their locker to go and unlock a Vini Jr. move.
“Would I want him at Chelsea? Absolutely. But I'm not sure he's possible to go and buy and if you're Vini Jr., are you really looking to come to Chelsea? At the moment, where we are, you're not coming to Chelsea are you? It's a good shout but it's a fairytale shout. I don't see it.”
New keeper? Blues linked with Maignan swoop
Morris has also responded to speculation suggesting that Chelsea could be in the hunt for a new first-choice goalkeeper in the summer of 2026, as an upgrade on Spanish shot-stopper Robert Sanchez is sought.
AC Milan custodian Mike Maignan is said to be of interest to the Blues, as he heads towards free agency, but Morris believes that Todd Boehly and Co missed a trick when allowing domestic rivals Manchester City to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain.
Morris added on the keeper gossip: “I’m not necessarily of the belief Chelsea should do everything to try and get Mike Maignan. Now when Donnarumma became available in the summer, that was someone I think they should have gone and got.
“Robert Sanchez has been a lot better this season. Does that mean he’s the next goalkeeper to take you through to the next three or four years, if you want to get to the next level? I’m not sure. But, if we are looking to change Robert Sanchez, I would hope it’s someone that’s going to be clearly better than Sanchez rather than just competing with him.
“Sanchez has really been dominating his box from crosses to free kicks. He’s been outstanding at collecting balls and getting our attacks started quickly. If Maignan is the one to replace Sanchez he better be levels above because Donnarumma is a world class keeper who sets levels and can take a team to another place.”
Big spenders: Chelsea are always looking to add
Sanchez has been a go-to selection for Enzo Maresca and new Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior this season. Chelsea are, however, forever in the market for additions to their squad and that could see them look into moves for Vinicius and Maignan at some stage.
