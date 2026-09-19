AFP
'We were horrible to play against!' - Fabian Hurzeler boasts Brighton 'dismantled the best team in England' after 3-0 Arsenal thrashing
A statement victory on the South Coast
Brighton & Hove Albion continued their remarkable run of form by inflicting a first Premier League defeat of the campaign on Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. The Seagulls entered the contest brimming with confidence following recent victories over Coventry City and Manchester United, and they translated that momentum into a dominant display against the title hopefuls.
Hurzeler was understandably delighted with the manner of the win, acknowledging the magnitude of beating a side of Arsenal's stature. Speaking to Match of the Day, the Brighton manager stated: 'It was a special win. Not only because we played the best team in England but because of the performance. I am really proud of my team. It's always important to enjoy these moments. We were horrible to play against.'
- Getty Images Sport
Gunners silenced by tactical masterclass
Arsenal, who had arrived at the Amex on the back of nine consecutive league wins, appeared uncharacteristically rattled by Brighton's high-pressing system. Pascal Gross opened the scoring in the 31st minute with a precise shot from the edge of the box off the post. Bukayo Saka had a golden opportunity to level just before the interval following Martin Odegaard's deflected strike, but failed to capitalise. Brighton punished the Gunners seconds later as Charalampos Kostoulas turned in the area to double the lead.
The tactical discipline shown by the Seagulls stunned the visitors, who struggled to exert any control over the midfield battle. Hurzeler noted the collective spirit within his dressing room, highlighting the depth at his disposal. The German coach explained: 'Intensity, intensity, winning the personal duals...we have to have the belief to compete with the best teams in the league. My players really trust each other on the pitch. If one player is out then another can replace him. Overall we wanted to be really good in every phase. We needed to be at the highest level.'
Pascal Gross leads the way
The influence of Gross was a constant theme throughout the afternoon, as the veteran playmaker not only scored the opener but also provided the assist for the third goal. Chema Andres rose highest to head home a Gross corner 12 minutes into the second half, effectively ending the contest as a spectacle.
Discussing the German international's contribution, Hurzeler added: 'He enjoys himself on the pitch scoring goals. You can really trust him and he makes the team-mates around him really better.' The victory was further bolstered by a solid defensive display, with summer signing Pascal Struijk impressing on his first Premier League start for the club.
- AFP
Humility remains key for Hurzeler
The result sees Brighton climb to third in the Premier League table, sitting just two points behind the summit. For Arsenal, the defeat serves as a significant blow to their momentum, leaving them in second place on goal difference but having played a game more than Manchester City.
Looking ahead to the upcoming fixtures, the Brighton boss urged his side to maintain their focus. 'We go game by game. After the international break we have a lot of games. After wins like this we have to stay humble and understand why we had this win. We have to keep on going,' Hurzeler concluded.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting