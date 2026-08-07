FA bans solid perimeter walls around pitches following tragic death of former Arsenal youth player Billy Vigar

The Football Association has taken the decisive step of banning solid perimeter walls across several tiers of the English game. This move follows a rigorous safety review launched after the heartbreaking death of Vigar. The 21-year-old, who previously spent time in the prestigious Arsenal academy, passed away after sustaining a 'significant brain injury' while playing for Chichester City against Wingate and Finchley in September 2025.

The review was conducted by independent health and safety experts ahead of the 2026-27 season. In a move designed to prevent similar tragedies, the review stated that it 'no longer permits solid brick, breeze block or concrete barriers around pitches across the National League system for men [steps 1-6], and the Women's National League [tiers 3-4].'