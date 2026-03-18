Explained: Why Virgil van Dijk could face a Champions League suspension

The governing body's ruling is explicit regarding the threshold for benching players: "Players and team officials are suspended for the next competition match after three cautions, which did not result in a red card, as well as following any subsequent odd-numbered caution (fifth, seventh, ninth, etc.)."

For Van Dijk, the trouble began with a booking during the 4-1 loss to PSV Eindhoven before a second yellow was brandished in Istanbul last week. Gravenberch and Jones find themselves in an identical predicament, having both reached two cautions during a physically demanding European campaign.