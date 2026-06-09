Ex- UEFA chief Michel Platini files criminal complaint against FIFA president Gianni Infantino

Platini has filed a criminal complaint in Paris against Infantino, according to a statement sent to AFP. The complaint alleges active influence peddling and the dissemination of false accusations connected to the circumstances surrounding Platini's downfall in 2015. The former UEFA president has also named former FIFA legal director Marco Villiger and former audit and compliance committee chairman Domenico Scala in the complaint.

Platini is seeking to investigate what he claims were manoeuvres designed to prevent his election as FIFA president. The legal action marks the latest chapter in a dispute that has lingered since the events that effectively ended Platini's ambitions of succeeding Sepp Blatter at the helm of world football's governing body.