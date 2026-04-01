Ex-Arsenal and Russia star Andrey Arshavin takes up surprise new game and competes against three-time champion

He arrived in north London with massive expectations following a deadline-day move from Zenit in early 2009. Over the course of four years under Arsene Wenger, he made 144 appearances, netting 31 goals and providing 45 assists. While his moments of genius were undeniable - most notably his winner against Barcelona in the Champions League - his time in England was often characterised by a perceived lack of consistency. After returning to Zenit on a free transfer in 2013, he expanded an impressive trophy cabinet that features three Russian titles and one UEFA Cup. He currently works as an executive for the Russian side, a club where he cemented his legacy with 376 appearances, 80 goals, and 110 assists.