Before launching into his lengthy explanation, Nagelsmann had been asked, among other things, about the absence of Angelo Stiller. During his monologue, he then went on to address the VfB Stuttgart midfielder directly. “He’s an outstanding footballer with immense potential and consistently good performances, but he’s up against Pavlo, whom I simply see as being a notch above,” said the national team coach, adding: "Especially when it comes to certain tactical aspects. I don’t see Angelo in the starting eleven, and so we simply decided to fill the squad places behind him differently." In other words: Nagelsmann sees Pavlovic as a more suitable role player than Stiller. Perhaps because he is worried that Stiller might poison the atmosphere if he doesn’t play?

Nagelsmann seemed to anticipate that such speculation would arise, which is why he immediately added that this should not be taken as a criticism of Stiller. Nor should people read “all sorts of things” into his words. Nagelsmann emphasised that this was “a decision in favour of another player who is in the squad for that reason”.

The question remains, however, why Nagelsmann did not simply stick to the sporting rationale.

Stiller had already been left out of the squad for the previous training camp in November, prompting criticism of the decision from some experts and those directly involved with Stuttgart. “I don’t know why. Quite clearly, we were very surprised,” said coach Sebastian Hoeneß, for example. After all, Stiller is “the key player” for Stuttgart.

Instead of Pavlovic, the central midfield will be made up of Leon Goretzka, Felix Nmecha, Anton Stach and Pascal Groß. Nagelsmann will hand out his World Cup tickets in the second week of May. He must submit the final 26-man squad to FIFA at the start of June.