Michael Carrick left fuming after Man Utd concede 96th-minute equaliser against Everton

Speaking after the final whistle, Carrick admitted the outcome felt like a loss following his side's efforts throughout the contest. He emphasised the frustration of surrendering their lead so close to full-time.

"We're bitterly disappointed,” Carrick said, as quoted by ESPN. "To be up in the position we were in in the game twice so close to the end and all the work that went into putting us in that position at different stages, to come away like that is not a great feeling.

"It feels like a defeat which is the obvious thing to say at this stage. We have taken a point, we can't ignore that but it feels like we should have had a lot more."