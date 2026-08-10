Everton and Crystal Palace agree swap deal involving Dwight McNeil and Brennan Johnson

The collapse of McNeil's move to South London on deadline day back in February triggered deep disappointment from the player's camp following the administrative confusion at the time.

An emotional social media post from McNeil's partner, Megan Sharpley, back in February heavily criticised the treatment the winger experienced: "We live in a world where everyone is aware of how big a problem mental health is. So, in football, why do we find it acceptable because these young men are on a lot of money and that's OK to mess and toy with their mental health and that it's just part of the job?

"To have something promised to you, to have been dragged along on an emotional rollercoaster and to be toyed with until the final minute. For that to be torn away from you at the last second with absolutely no explanation has hurt more than I can say."