'What better way to practice?' – Esteban Lepaul reveals surreal Zinedine Zidane experience in France camp

Rennes forward Esteban Lepaul expressed immense pride after making his debut appearance in a France national team press conference at Clairefontaine. The 2025–26 Ligue 1 top scorer was welcomed into camp by goalkeeping coach Fabien Barthez before meeting up with former academy team-mates.

Having scored 21 league goals last season, the striker revealed that finishing as the division's top marksman convinced him he belonged at international level.

Lepaul aims to earn playing time and contribute across Les Bleus' upcoming four matches.



