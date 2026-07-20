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How long will Erling Haaland stay at Man City? Prediction from former defender as Real Madrid warned that transfer fee for another Galactico ‘isn’t going to be small’
Haaland signed 10-year contract through to 2034
That remarkable deal raised eyebrows when it was signed, with Haaland committing to 10 more years after completing two that had delivered Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup glory.
His stunning strike rate has cemented a standing among the global elite, with the target being found on 162 occasions in total through 198 appearances. An ever-growing reputation was enhanced when starring for Norway at the 2026 World Cup - having fired his country to FIFA’s flagship event for the first time since 1998.
Haaaland is about to turn 26 years of age, but still has many seasons ahead of him. City are hoping to see him spend several of those in Manchester. They need big hitters to help them bridge the gap between Pep Guardiola and new manager Enzo Maresca.
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Haaland's father has left transfer door ajar for Real Madrid
There has been no indication that Haaland is getting itchy feet, despite all that he has achieved in England. The record books have been rewritten on a regular basis, and there may be more history-making exploits to come.
Lescott is confident that the powerful frontman will continue to illuminate a Premier League stage for the foreseeable future. Links to La Liga giants Real and Barcelona are, however, impossible to ignore.
Haaland’s father, Alf Inge, recently said in response to the incessant talk of a ‘Galactico’ role at Santiago Bernabeu being filled at some stage: "A move to Real Madrid? He’s very happy at Manchester City and has a long contract. We’re waiting for the new season, but anyone would want to play for Madrid. You never know what can happen in football.”
How many more seasons will Haaland spend at Man City?
Quizzed on how long Haaland will stick around at the Etihad, former City defender Lescott - speaking in association with Unibet Online Casino - told GOAL: “I'd be surprised if he stays for eight years. I don't see him leaving any time soon.
“Who knows, he may want the Premier League record in terms of goals, so that may be his ambition. But I don't know. I'm not nervous about him leaving in the next two or three seasons, if that's the question.
“I think an eight-year contract protects you from potential bidders. I don't think his value is ever going to go down in that time, so I think that's a factor in regards to the contract length.”
Lescott added on the obvious appeal of Madrid, with Haaland boasting no roots in his current surroundings that would be difficult to dig up: “Definitely, even players from Manchester, players from England, it's Real Madrid so they appeal.
“But in regards to the Galacticos, they do sign them, but they don't always buy them, so that has to be an element. Erling Haaland is not going to be cheap, and he's arguably one of the most important players in Manchester City's squad, so that is going to be considered if Manchester City decide to sell him.
“They're not going to be selling him because he's not scoring goals, so he's going to be at the peak of his powers, at one of the best teams in the world, with another team trying to buy him - and a rival in the Champions League - so that fee isn't going to be small.
“In regards to Erling Haaland, I think the club are in a great position for him to be there for the foreseeable future.”
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Haaland recharging after World Cup duty with Norway
Haaland is currently enjoying a post-World Cup break, having seen England dash his dreams at that tournament in a dramatic quarter-final encounter. He will soon be reporting back for pre-season at City.
They will face Arsenal in the Community Shield before opening another Premier League title bid at home to Bournemouth on August 23. It remains to be seen how many more trophy challenges that Haaland will form part of.
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