'It's like a final!' - Erling Haaland sends defiant title warning to Arsenal ahead of massive Man City showdown

Haaland noted that the mentality of treating league games as finals is already well-established within the squad. He pointed to last week's 3-0 win over Chelsea as the benchmark for the performances required between now and the end of May as his side look to shift the momentum in the title race.

"Like last weekend was against Chelsea, it was a final as well. Let’s be honest and say that," he explained. "We have a final every single weekend now for the next six weeks. It’s a massive game, it’s probably the biggest and the best game there will be, so hopefully it can be an amazing game. These are the games you want to play and these are the moments you want to be in."