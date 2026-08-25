‘Erling Haaland leaving Man City one day is inevitable’ - Prediction made on when record-breaking striker will push for a transfer away from Premier League giants

City have gone two years without winning the Premier League title - as Liverpool and Arsenal have restored domestic dominance - and Barry is not convinced that a return to top spot will be enjoyed in 2026-27.

The ex-England international, who helped to capture the Blues’ first Premier League crown in 2011-12, said of a hectic summer at the Etihad that has seen talismanic figures on and off the field bid farewell to Manchester: “Even before selling Rodri, given the turnover of managers at City, it would have been tough to overturn Arsenal from where they are at the moment.

I think with Rodri going, they're even less of a threat now to challenge Arsenal. I'm sure they're going to sign one or two to improve and maybe replace him, which will help [Elliot] Anderson and the other players in that midfield. I'd say they have less of a chance to challenge and maybe win the title now Rodri is gone. I won't say they've given the title away, but it’s making it a lot harder.”

He added: “I have Arsenal down as huge favourites. I just feel with City, with what's going on, the threat is less and less this season and Rodri leaving has just added to that, really. So I can see the other clubs improving. Chelsea, with no Champions League and the manager, [Xabi] Alonso, and the couple of signings they've made, I think they'll improve. They'll definitely be challenging the top four. I just think it's Arsenal's title to take.

“I don't see the other clubs improving enough to get to their levels. Chelsea, Man United, Villa, Champions League competing will probably be tough for them. I still think City will possibly be in second place, but they'll be less of a threat than they were last year.”