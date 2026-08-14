Erling Haaland awarded four Guinness World Records as Manchester City star continues to make history

Haaland has been officially presented with four Guinness World Records certificates in recognition of his extraordinary goalscoring feats for City and Norway. The towering frontman received the accolades ahead of the new campaign on the back of a standout showing at the 2026 World Cup. The four record-breaking milestones include becoming the fastest player to reach 100 Premier League goals, setting the highest tally in a single Premier League season, becoming the all-time top scorer in the UEFA Nations League, and matching the record for most goals in a single Champions League fixture.



