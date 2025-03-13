Erling Haaland told ‘10 years is a very long time’ after signing decade-long contract with Man City as club legend casts doubt on ‘world’s No.1 striker’ seeing out deal
Questions have been asked of whether Erling Haaland will honour his contract at Manchester City, with it pointed out that “10 years is a long time”.
- Norwegian tied to deal through to 2034
- Could break countless records in that time
- La Liga transfer talk seemingly never far away