'A golden opportunity' - Erik ten Hag 'proud' after snapping up ex-Man Utd loanee for Eredivisie side

The former United boss expressed immense satisfaction after landing the prolific local forward. He believes the veteran attacker’s elite work ethic and extensive international pedigree will significantly elevate the club's standard on and off the pitch.

Ten Hag stated: "We are immensely proud that Wout Weghorst will be playing for FC Twente. Who wouldn’t be thrilled when an Oranje striker with over fifty international appearances joins your club?

"This transfer is a golden opportunity for us. He is a top-class professional and the ultimate example of what a footballer can achieve when they give it their absolute all. A player with such an impressive track record is normally out of reach for FC Twente.

"He has always shown immense willpower and drive, and he is bursting with ambition. As a local boy, Wout is highly motivated to achieve something special here. We are convinced he will play a key role in FC Twente’s future success. Wout is going to bring us that little bit extra."