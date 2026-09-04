Jonathan Moscrop
'There's never a good time!' – Eric Dier makes honest PSG admission ahead of Monaco showdown
Dier prepares for PSG challenge
AS Monaco vice-captain Eric Dier spoke to the media ahead of the club's upcoming Ligue 1 encounter against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes. The English defender has started all four competitive fixtures this season, contributing to four consecutive victories alongside central defensive partner Sadibou Sane.
Despite PSG's recent league results, Dier dismissed suggestions that the champions are vulnerable, stressing that Monaco's respect for their opponents remains unchanged.
"Honestly, I don’t think there’s ever a good time to face a team like Paris Saint-Germain," Dier stated. "We’re talking about the best team in the world over the last two years, full of world-class players and led by one of the best coaches on the planet."
- Getty Images Sport
Tactical focus for hybrid system
Dier highlighted the tactical adjustments required to contain PSG's fluid attacking structure. The center-back emphasized that communication across the defensive line will prove vital when tracking mobile opponents drifting between the lines.
Monaco enter the clash following an impressive 2-0 victory over Olympique de Marseille, providing strong momentum for the squad.
"They have a lot of movement within their hybrid system," Dier explained. "For us it’s mainly about managing those constant movements and communicating well to deal with them together."
Praise for coach Filipe Luis
Dier expressed immense satisfaction with head coach Filipe Luis, praising his tactical principles and hands-on management style. The defender noted how much he enjoys learning from the Brazilian coach daily at the training ground.
Filipe Luis' methods have quickly resonated across the dressing room, yielding positive early-season results.
"I really enjoy working with him every day," Dier revealed. "Learning his principles in training, applying them, and observing how he manages the group is genuinely fascinating. I also like that he gets involved in sessions on the pitch, and I enjoy the way we play under him."
- AFP
Embracing vice-captain leadership
Dier has assumed extra responsibility this season after being named Monaco's vice-captain. The 30-year-old takes pride in mentoring younger team-mates, including Sane and forward Paris Brunner, by offering guidance and setting standards in daily training.
Monaco aim to maintain their perfect start to the campaign as they head to the capital for their biggest test yet.
"It’s an honour and a privilege to have that responsibility," Dier concluded. "You have to take it seriously and do what’s expected: be there for the team, help players individually and collectively."
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