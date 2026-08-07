Enzo Maresca identifies Premier League star as 'dream' successor to Rodri as Man City prepare for life after Spanish anchor

Maresca has set his sights on Fernandez as the "dream" candidate to succeed Rodri at the Etihad Stadium. According to reports from Gianluca Di Marzio, Maresca believes the Argentine international possesses the specific tactical profile required to anchor his system.

However, securing a deal for the 25-year-old will be far from straightforward. Chelsea still view the midfielder as an integral part of their long-term project and have him under contract until the summer of 2032. The Blues are expected to demand a massive transfer fee to even consider parting with one of their prized assets, especially to a direct Premier League rival.



