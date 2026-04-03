When asked about Enzo’s reaction to the two-match ban, Pastore replied in an interview with the British newspaper *The Athletic*: “He hasn’t taken the situation in, and when the manager told him, he accepted it because he is extremely professional, always committed and respects decisions, but we don’t understand the justification for the punishment; he didn’t mention any other club and didn’t say he wanted to leave Chelsea, but spoke about Madrid as a city because he was asked where he would like to live one day, and it is natural for any Argentine to choose Madrid for its language, culture and climate, which is similar to Buenos Aires, but at no point did he say he wanted to leave Chelsea or London.”

He added: “How was the suspension decided? I received a message from the club on Thursday whilst Enzo was on his return journey to London. They told me they wanted to discuss his comments and sent me a link to the interview. I replied that there was no problem and that I had watched the interview and found nothing in it that was disrespectful to the club, his teammates or the fans. I’ll say it again: he didn’t say he’d rather live in Madrid than London right now. When I replied to their message, I didn’t get a response, and it seems they’d already decided on the punishment before he arrived.”

He continued: “The punishment is completely unfair. Suspending a player for two crucial matches for Chelsea in their battle to qualify for the Champions League – a player who is one of the team’s most important players, its mainstay and its captain on the pitch – is very harsh, and there is no real reason or justification for this suspension given the team’s current situation.”

He continued: “I understand the management’s position and their reaction, but the truth is that the player did not mention any club, and what was reported in the media is the responsibility of the journalists who drew that conclusion themselves. So I understand the club’s position, but I do not understand the punishment.”



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