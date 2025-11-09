Getty Images Sport
Enzo Fernandez rules himself out of Argentina duty as Chelsea star reveals injury problem lasting FOUR MONTHS
Commanding performance as Chelsea beat Wolves
Despite a frustrating first-half at Stamford Bridge, Fernadez was instrumental in providing the creative spark needed to break down the visitors' compact defence after the break. Fernandez earned the Premier League player-of-the-match award, controlling the tempo from the midfield with impressive passing range and vision. His work allowed other players to thrive, with Malo Gusto scoring his first goal for Chelsea in his 98th appearance for the club and Joao Pedro and Pedro Neto also found the back of the net in the second half. Fernandez's leadership was crucial in turning a difficult match into a comfortable win for the Blues, which moved them up to second in the table, but there was worrying injury news after the match.
- AFP
'It's good to make this decision together'
However, the midfielder revealed post-match that he has been struggling with an injury and will rest over the next couple of weeks. Fernandez said: "I will not be available with Argentina. I was just talking to the medical team because I had a problem with my knee in the last four months. I came with a bone edema that got worse in the last weeks and months because we played a lot of games. I think the most important thing is coming to the end of the season and I think it's good to make this decision together. Always respecting the doctors and everything."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Boss praises Blues threats
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was happy to have seen the goals spread around the team, with Gusto's strike particularly pleasing. The Italian said: "Finally. Malo was close so many times and we like full-backs attacking and arriving inside the box. Last year, it (scoring goals) happened many times with Marc Cucurella. Tonight, Malo scored to help the team because that goal opened up the game a little bit. So we are very happy for Malo."
- AFP
More injury concerns for Maresca
Fernandez wasn’t the only injury concern on the evening as Moises Caicedo was spotted limping at one stage. Maresca said of the Ecuadorian: "He was OK, just a kick in the first half in his knee. But he finished the game and I asked him after the game and he was ok. Pedro Neto and Fernandez did ask for a change, Pedro for the groin problem and Enzo for the knee, so we will have to see how they are."
The timing of injury news comes as clubs head into another international break, giving Fernandez time to recover and rest his injured knee, but there's a packed schedule facing the Blues when domestic football returns. The Blues have an away game against Burnley on November 22 before the massive home Champions League clash with Barcelona on November 25 and a London derby with title-race frontrunners Arsenal at Stamford Bridge concludes the month. The December festive period is packed with league matches including Leeds United and Everton, plus a Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Cardiff City.
Advertisement