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Is Enzo Fernandez an Elliot Anderson transfer alternative for Man City? Links to Chelsea midfielder addressed as priorities for summer window are revealed
City's primary midfield target revealed
As City prepare for life after Guardiola, the recruitment team has identified their number one priority for the upcoming window. While several high-profile names have been circulated, it's Elliot Anderson who sits at the top of the club's shortlist. City are reportedly working hard to wrap up a deal for the midfielder before the World Cup kicks off, showing a clear intent to settle their business early. The urgency stems from a desire to address the midfield engine room quickly so the club can pivot to other areas of the squad.
"The big one that will surprise nobody is Elliot Anderson. Not only is he City's No.1 priority but the club want it to be done before the World Cup - and that is fast approaching. It's not terminal if it doesn't get done by then, but City are striving to get it over the line so that they can move on to other areas that need addressing," Simon Bajkowski explained via Manchester Evening News.
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The Enzo Fernandez stance and midfield exits
Despite speculation linking Fernandez with a move to the Etihad Stadium as a potential alternative, the club has poured cold water on those rumours. Midfield remains a volatile area for City this summer, with several key figures potentially heading for the exit door. While names like Sandro Tonali remain on the radar, Fernandez is not currently a person of interest for the Premier League champions.
"There are other midfielders that are on shortlists such as Sandro Tonali, although the noise from inside the club this week is that Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez is not somebody of interest. Getting a second midfielder isn't essential but with doubts over the futures of Rodri, Nico Gonzalez and Mateo Kovacic, there are lots of pieces that could potentially be moving," Bajkowski said.
Defensive duo considering their futures
The post-Guardiola landscape has also prompted senior figures in the dressing room to evaluate their positions. Both Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias are reportedly weighing up their options, a situation that has emerged following the managerial change and individual injury struggles. Dias, a candidate for the captaincy, has seen his close friend Bernardo Silva depart and has struggled for minutes lately, while Gvardiol is recovering from a heavy physical workload that led to a broken leg in January.
City are reluctant to lose their defensive stalwarts but maintain their long-standing policy regarding wantaway stars. Bajkowski says: "City want to keep both players, but as is the case with every player they will listen to offers if anybody wants to leave. It would take pretty hefty sums in the case of either defender wanting out though."
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The Savinho dilemma
Savinho’s future remains another point of contention as the club weighs up his long-term potential against immediate market value. While the Brazilian has plenty of admirers within the club who believe in his future greatness, the appointment of Maresca and the influence of new sporting director Hugo Viana could shift the dial toward a sale. "The criteria is the same as with any player really: weighing up how valuable he is and could be at City versus the money in selling and replacing him," Bajkowski notes.