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Thomas Tuchel reassures England fans that Harry Kane is in 'top shape' & will have no issue with 'hot' World Cup conditions
Tuchel dismisses climate anxieties
England's coaching staff initially harboured concerns that the intense June heat in Florida could compromise their captain's physical output. However, the 32-year-old forward has entirely erased those doubts by spearheading the intensity during high-press defensive training drills in West Palm Beach. Kane arrives at the pre-tournament training camp on the back of an extraordinary season with Bayern Munich, where he netted 61 goals.
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Manager backs talismanic striker
The national team boss emphasised that the prolific forward has shown absolute readiness during the squad's initial sessions. Backing his primary attacking weapon, Tuchel said: "He's in top shape. He is ready to go. We don't have to be worried about him at all, even if it is hot in June. He has showed me the whole week that he is ready. He is our key player.
"He looks lean. He looks sharp, and he trains at the highest level. We had a defensive training session today and he was leading the intensity. He is so used to the high press from Bayern Munich and the intensive game that they play in the opponents' half. He is leading by example. I think he is in the best shape."
Attacking hierarchies established early
Tuchel clarified his plans for squad rotation during the upcoming exhibition fixtures, confirming Kane will feature for 45 minutes this weekend while indicating how his alternative forwards will be deployed.
Explaining his tactical depth, Tuchel added: "Everyone will be 45 minutes so that gives us the continuation of the week. We will try to keep Harry fit and play him as much as possible, but hopefully we will have the chance to not need to play him every match for 90 or 120 minutes. But if the matches are close, do we really do this? Do we take our main goals threat off? Maybe not."
The England boss indicated that Ollie Watkins occupies the second-choice striker role behind Kane, leaving Ivan Toney to provide further bench depth. He added: "I think Oli is more the guy we need to start for Harry, if we think Harry should not start a match. He can keep the intensity up, to keep the press going, that is the strength of Oli. And Ivan is kind of a finisher for us.
"Maybe it's a special task to take the attention off Harry. Then we have a second striker who's very, very good in the box. He's a good penalty taker. He trains on a high level. I'm very happy with him. He just showed that it was right to take him. He has a brilliant attitude. We have some options but Harry is, of course, the main guy in front."
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All Whites clash kicks off countdown
The Three Lions face a warm-up match in Tampa, aiming to halt a two-game winless run against a New Zealand side that has historically struggled against European opposition.
The tournament atmosphere will intensify significantly on Sunday when a Premier League-winning Arsenal quartet links up with the team. Following a subsequent friendly against Costa Rica, the final roster will relocate to Kansas City before opening their Group L campaign against Croatia in Dallas on June 17.