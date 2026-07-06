England player ratings vs Mexico: Jude Bellingham, you beauty! Ten-man Three Lions silence the Azteca as Jordan Pickford, Harry Kane and more shine in World Cup epic

After kick-off was delayed by an hour due to storms close to Estadio Azteca, Mexico came out of the traps quickly, and Jordan Pickford had to be at his best to get down quickly and keep out a diving header from Raul Jimenez.

England gradually worked their way into the game, and took the lead in the 36th minute when Bukayo Saka got to the byline and crossed to the back post for Bellingham to head home. They needed just 98 seconds to double their advantage, too, as Bellingham bundled the ball home from Kane's pass.

El Tri came roaring back before half-time, however, and Julian Quinones halved the deficit with a powerful finish after a free-kick into the bx wasn't properly cleared. Jimenez then twice went close to equalising, first firing wide before another header was superbly saved by Pickford.

Thomas Tuchel's side began the second half well, and Bellingham almost had an inadvertent hat-trick when he deflected Nico O'Reilly's volley onto the post. However, a spanner was thrown into the works when Quansah was sent off for a high challenge on Jesus Gallardo following a VAR intervention.

The Three Lions still posed a threat, and moved further ahead after Anthony Gordon was fouled by Mexico goalkeeper Raul Rangel and Kane made no mistake from the penalty spot. The joy was short-lived, though, as Kane was penalised for a foul of his own and Jimenez converted his own spot-kick.

From there, England were forced to survive an onslaught from the co-hosts, but Pickford wasn't forced into a serious save as he and his defence held firm to set up a meeting with Norway in Miami on Saturday.

GOAL rates England's players from Mexico City...