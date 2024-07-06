England are penalty kings now... but they would be better off without Harry Kane! Winners and losers as Three Lions survive Switzerland shootout after yet another no-show from their captain at Euro 2024

Gareth Southgate's side have made it to the last four after facing up to their dismal record from the spot and putting it right

England used to be so bad at penalties that Pizza Hut made an advert making fun of their torrid record from 12 yards that Gareth Southgate starred in. But now the Three Lions can claim to be spot-kick experts after showing nerves of steel to knock Switzerland out and reach the semi-finals of Euro 2024.

England produced their best display of the tournament in Dusseldorf, but still had to rely on a shootout to get through after drawing 1-1 with Switzerland after 120 tense minutes. And once more Southgate's in-game management left a lot to be desired.

So it was fortunate that the manager could rely on a stellar performance from Bukayo Saka, who was outstanding for 120 minutes and produced two clinical moments, finding the equaliser and then scoring from the spot. His fellow takers also hit the net while Jordan Pickford played his part in the victory by psyching out Manuel Akanji.

England will play the Netherlands in the semi-finals for the right to take their place in the final in Berlin, but they have a real dilemma on their hands: what to do about the misfiring Harry Kane, who was missing in action once again.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Merkur Spiel-Arena...