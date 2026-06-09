Are England overreliant on Harry Kane? Record-breaking 79-goal striker compares himself to Erling Haaland & Kylian Mbappe

As England attempt to end 60 years of hurt, the spotlight remains firmly fixed on their record-breaking captain. Speaking about the pressure to perform on the biggest stage, Kane acknowledged that leading the line for a top nation naturally carries a heavy expectation to find the back of the net.

Comparing his situation to other global superstars, Kane told ITV Football: "I think any top striker in the team, there's going to be a reliance on the striker to score goals. I think, you know, Erling with Norway and Mbappe with France, when you have a main goal scorer in your team, you're expected to score the goals. It doesn't mean that's a bad thing".

He added: "I do think we have goals from other areas in the team. When you look at the squad that we've picked, we've also got great winners in the team. Everyone's pretty much had successful seasons this year in terms of trophies in the squad, which I think is an important factor."



