England boss Sarina Wiegman hit a landmark that no other manager in men's or women's football has achieved as she became the first head coach to reach five consecutive major finals. The Lionesses booked their berth in the Women's Euro 2025 final after they dramatically beat Italy with a last-gasp goal in the last-four stage.

Wiegman makes more history

England reached the Euro final

Dramatically beat Italy 2-1 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below