England's 2027 Women's World Cup qualifying path confirmed! Lionesses learn first play-off opponent and potential second round ties after failing to pip Spain to automatic berth

After being drawn in a qualifying group with Spain, where only the group winners would be granted direct entry to next year's World Cup in Brazil, England always knew that the play-offs was a possibility. After beating La Roja 1-0 at Wembley in April though, meaning that they headed to Mallorca in June only needing a point to secure top spot, to end up in the play-offs will have been disappointing. That's especially the case because of the way Spain beat them, in a 4-0 drubbing.

Still, the chances of England successfully navigating this path are very high, as the Lionesses are the top-ranked team involved in this process and they are also seeded, allowing for a favourable draw. Unsurprisingly, head coach Sarina Wiegman showed confidence when asked about the new route earlier this month. "We have a team that is very good, I think," she said. "We know what we have to do, so I'm very positive that we're going to qualify anyway."