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Donny Afroni

'He's an emotional guy' - Eduardo Camavinga explains why Real Madrid team-mate Vinicius Junior is 'always screaming'

Vinicius Junior
E. Camavinga
Real Madrid
Brazil
France
LaLiga

Eduardo Camavinga has come to the defence of his Real Madrid team-mate, Vinicius Junior, offering a revealing insight into the Brazilian's behaviour on the pitch. The French midfielder took advantage of the recent international window to explain why the winger often displays such effusiveness towards opponents, referees and fans.

  • Vini Jr ruffles feathers with his passion

    The debate surrounding Vinicius often blurs the line between elite competitive spirit and unsportsmanlike conduct, such is his body language and his tendency to protest or confront opponents during the 90 minutes. While rivals may see his 'screaming' as a provocation, those within the Madrid dressing room view it as a manifestation of his desire to win and his deep emotional investment in every passage of play.

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    Explanation for Vini Jr's constant shouting

    Camavinga didn't hesitate to stand up for one of his closest friends at the club, emphasising that the image the Brazilian projects doesn't reflect his personal reality. He told ESPN: "Vini is my G. He’s a great, great person. I think people don't realise that, because he's always shouting on the field, they think it's a problem, but he's just an emotional guy."

  • The contrast between the player and the person

    The versatile Madrid star also insisted that there is a considerable gap between the fierce competitor seen on television and the human being who interacts daily with the rest of the squad. According to him, Vinicius's charisma is one of the pillars of the positive atmosphere currently enjoyed by the team managed by Alvaro Arbeloa. "When you meet him personally, he's a really great guy," Camavinga added.

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    Immediate return to Madrid training

    Camavinga's France beat Vinicius' Brazil 2-1 in a friendly in the United States on Thursday. Kylian Mbappe and Hugo Ekitike scored for Les Bleus, who had Dayot Upamecano sent off, before Gleison Bremer pulled one back for the Selecao. Vinicius and Camavinga will be due back in Real Madrid training next week.