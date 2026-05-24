Getty
Is Emi Martinez a World Cup doubt for Argentina? ‘Surgery’ update on broken finger as Lionel Messi and Co sweat on Aston Villa goalkeeper’s fitness
Martinez suffers finger fracture after Europa League final scare
In a shock development following Aston Villa's 3-0 Europa League final triumph over Freiburg, Martinez revealed he played through a broken finger. The goalkeeper revealed the injury occurred during the pre-match warm-up. Medical examinations later confirmed a small fracture in the ring finger of his right hand, as per TyC Sport.
Initial fears suggested the goalkeeper could require surgery ahead of Argentina’s World Cup campaign in the North America. However, the latest update has provided some relief for Lionel Scaloni and the defending champions. Martinez will reportedly avoid an operation, with his recovery timeline estimated at around 20 days.
- Getty Images Sport
Martinez opens up on playing through pain
Martinez addressed the injury after Villa’s celebrations and admitted he had been dealing with pain throughout the final. He told ESPN: "Today I broke my finger during warmups, but I didn't see it as a bad thing. I've never broken a finger before and every time I tried to catch the ball, the finger would just slip away in the other direction. But, these are just things you have to go through."
Argentina face anxious wait before World Cup opener
Although Martinez has avoided surgery, he is expected to miss Argentina’s final World Cup warm-up fixtures. The Albiceleste are scheduled to face Honduras on June 6 in Texas before taking on Iceland three days later in Alabama. The 33-year-old is set to focus on rehabilitation while Argentina’s medical staff monitor his progress closely.
Any delay in recovery could force Scaloni to consider alternative options before the tournament begins. Argentina open their title defence against Algeria on June 17 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Based on the current recovery estimate, Martinez could be available, but concerns remain over his lack of match fitness heading into the competition.
- AFP
Race against time before Argentina begin title defence
Argentina’s priority will now be ensuring Martinez is fully recovered for the start of the World Cup. The goalkeeper has become one of the side’s most influential figures thanks to his leadership and performances in high-pressure moments. With Lionel Messi leading the squad into another title defence, Scaloni will hope his first-choice goalkeeper can return without complications. Martinez may still be fit for the Algeria clash, but his recovery over the coming weeks will be watched closely.