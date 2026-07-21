'I'm so sorry' - Emi Martinez considering Argentina retirement after World Cup final loss to Spain

Martinez admitted the defeat had left him devastated as he reflected on Argentina's failed title defence and his future with the national team. He wrote on Instagram: "I dreamed that we won it back, I dreamed of bringing it to Argentina and making history once again. The truth is pain is difficult to explain, it remains to reflect on many things and see how it moves forward and if it's time to take a step aside. I'm so sorry, really tried my best to help my country and my fellow countrymen."







