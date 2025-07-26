Ella Toone admits Lionesses have 'nearly killed' manager Sarina Wiegman with late Euro 2025 drama as England gear up for Spain final showdown
England and Manchester United star Ella Toone jokingly claimed that the Lionesses have "nearly killed" manager Sarina Wieman after making a habit of staging late comebacks at the ongoing Women's Euro 2025. England won both their knockout games with last-gasp goals against Sweden and Italy and that has had mentally impacted head coach Wiegman.
- Toone jokingly claimed they almost killed Wiegman
- Beat Italy in semi-final with late goals
- Will face Spain in Euro final on Sunday