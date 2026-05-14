EFL reveals when Southampton 'spy' case will be heard and admits outcome may affect play-off final against Hull City

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the second tier, the EFL has admitted that the outcome of this hearing may have a direct impact on the play-off final against Hull City. Should the commission find the Saints guilty of a serious breach, the penalties could vary, ranging from substantial fines to a possible points deduction that might technically alter the league standings or the eligibility of the fixture.

The EFL statement noted the complexity of the situation, acknowledging that while the match is currently scheduled to go ahead, the legalities of the disciplinary process cannot be ignored. Fans of both clubs are now waiting anxiously to see if the biggest game in the EFL calendar will be overshadowed by a boardroom decision or if a resolution can be reached that allows the football to remain the primary focus.