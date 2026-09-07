Former Arsenal director Edu leaves Nottingham Forest as contract terminated after chaotic spell

The Brazilian executive has officially left Nottingham Forest just over a year after joining the club as global head of football to lead their ambitious multi-club project, according to The Athletic. The 48-year-old had effectively been sidelined for months, having not attended a match since February or set foot in the City Ground or training facility since early March, when reports first emerged of his impending departure.

Forest do not plan to hire a direct replacement for Edu or officially announce his exit, as Chief Football Officer George Syrianos has already assumed expanded responsibilities following the Brazilian's sidelining. Syrianos' rise to a more prominent role also helps fill the operational void left when Ross Wilson departed for Newcastle United in October last year.