AFP
'Considering the atmosphere!' – How Graham Potter and Sweden reacted to Edin Dzeko's emotional farewell party
Dzeko honored in final international appearance as Sweden draw
Bosnian football icon Edin Dzeko called time on his legendary international career during a 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw against Sweden. The home crowd and surrounding rooftops applauded the veteran striker off the pitch following a standing ovation during his second-half substitution.
Viktor Gyokeres opened the scoring for Sweden before Kerim Alajbegovic equalized late for the hosts.
Sweden remain top of the group, two points ahead of Bosnia.
- TT
Potter praises Sweden composure amidst emotional Dzeko atmosphere
Speaking after the final whistle, Sweden head coach Graham Potter commended his players for maintaining focus despite the charged setting honoring Dzeko. The manager recognized the unique challenge of competing against a team driven by their legendary captain's emotional send-off.
Potter expressed pride in Sweden's tactical application during an intense away fixture.
"I'm very happy with the team's performance, really," Potter told reporters. "I thought we were outstanding considering what we've had to go through and considering where we are and the atmosphere around the match. Our lead was well deserved, but we needed a second goal."
Disallowed Dzeko goal and late drama highlight memorable night
Dzeko almost capped off his milestone evening with a first-half goal, pushing the ball into the net before officials ruled the ball had crossed the goal line earlier in the play. Gyokeres later smashed Sweden ahead following work from Alexander Bernhardsson, before Alajbegovic's free-kick delivery slipped in to equalize.
Potter highlighted that Dzeko's physical presence on set-pieces kept the Swedish backline under constant pressure.
Sweden successfully contained Dzeko's forward movements for most of his final caps.
"The goal came after a free kick that we thought was questionable," Potter added regarding the equalizer. "When the ball enters the box and they have so many big players, it's the kind of thing that can happen."
- Anadolu Agency
Sweden shift focus to Romania as Bosnia celebrate Dzeko legacy
Bosnia and Herzegovina celebrated Dzeko's long and successful career after the final whistle, while Sweden prepared for their upcoming group fixture. Potter's side travel to Bucharest to face Romania in their final match of the international window.
Poland's 6-0 win over Romania keeps the group standings competitive.
Sweden look to secure top spot in their final Nations League outing.
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