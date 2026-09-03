End of an era! Edin Dzeko announces international retirement as Bosnia & Herzegovina legend prepares for emotional farewell

Confirming the news on Instagram, the veteran forward expressed deep gratitude for his nearly two decades in the national setup. Dzeko highlighted the immense privilege of representing his homeland on the international stage, describing it as a lifelong ambition fulfilled over 151 caps.

"Nothing in my career has ever compared to the pride I have felt every single time I wore that shirt," Dzeko wrote. "It was my childhood dream, a dream I carried with me on each of the 151 occasions I had the honour of representing my country on a football pitch. So many things have changed, and I have changed too, but my love for this shirt never has.

"Now I feel the time has come to step aside. If I have made it to the age of 40 with the national team, it is because I truly gave everything I had. Every time. Everything."

He also called on the fans to join him for one final evening, adding: "I just hope you will be there that night against Sweden, so we can share one more emotion. That is how I want to experience my final night representing my country: with all of you by my side."



