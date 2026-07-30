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Eddie Howe to leave Newcastle as Al-Ahli manager prepares to take charge at St James' Park
Howe calls time on Tyneside tenure
Howe is set to leave his role as Newcastle head coach, bringing an end to his five-year reign on Tyneside, as per The Athletic. Despite initially deciding to remain in charge at the end of last season, the 48-year-old has experienced a change of heart and informed the club's board that he wishes to take a break from football.
The separation is amicable, and Newcastle officials are already well-prepared for his departure. Advanced talks are currently underway to appoint Al Ahli head coach Jaissle as Howe's successor at St James' Park.
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Jaissle positioned as prime successor
According to the same report, Jaissle has emerged as the clear frontrunner to take over the managerial reins. The German tactician holds a strong connection with Newcastle's majority owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), who also oversee Al Ahli.
The 38-year-old manager built a stellar reputation at Red Bull Salzburg, securing back-to-back Austrian Bundesliga titles and the Austrian Cup with an aggressive, high-intensity brand of attacking football. Since moving to Al Ahli in 2023, he has cemented his managerial pedigree by guiding the Saudi side to consecutive AFC Champions League titles in 2025 and 2026.
Transforming Newcastle and ending the trophy drought
Howe leaves behind a significant legacy at St James' Park after succeeding Steve Bruce in November 2021 with the club languishing in 19th place. He quickly steered the Magpies to top-flight safety before securing Champions League qualification during a historic 2022-23 campaign.
His crowning achievement arrived in 2025, leading Newcastle to Carabao Cup glory against Liverpool to end the club's agonizing 70-year wait for a major trophy. However, a difficult 2025-26 season saw Newcastle slide to a 12th-place Premier League finish and suffer a heavy Champions League last-16 exit against Barcelona.
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Rebuilding amid summer transfer upheaval
Despite receiving full backing from PIF delegates during end-of-season meetings at Matfen Hall, Howe's sudden exit leaves Newcastle navigating another summer of significant transition. The squad is undergoing major restructuring following high-profile player sales in the transfer market.
The Magpies have already sanctioned the departures of Anthony Gordon to Barcelona for £69.3 million and Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur in a £100m deal. With Arsenal actively pursuing star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, Jaissle faces an immediate test in reshaping the squad once his appointment is official.
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