Ecuador squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is on the horizon, with 48 teams preparing to battle for the ultimate prize.

Defending champions Argentina finished top of the pile in CONMEBOL qualifying, while Ecuador surprisingly clinched early qualification and ended up in second place, beating traditional powerhouses like Brazil and Uruguay.

La Tricolor boast a fairly balanced squad, led by Argentine manager Sebastian Beccacece. After crashing out in the group stage of the 2022 edition, Ecuador will be determined to go further this time and establish themselves as dark horses.

This will be only the fifth time the South American nation features in the World Cup, having made their debut in 2002. Ecuador have been drawn in Group E and will take on Germany, Curacao and Ivory Coast for a place in the knockout phase of the World Cup.

Here is the possible squad that could travel to the USA as Ecuador look to make their mark in the biggest football tournament in the world.