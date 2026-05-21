'It's my dream' - Gabriel Jesus 'thinking every day' about Palmeiras homecoming transfer as he nears final year of Arsenal contract

Jesus may be competing at the highest level of European football with Arsenal, but his heart remains firmly attached to Palmeiras. The striker, who joined the Gunners from Manchester City in 2022, has revealed that he is constantly monitoring his former side and harbours a deep desire to wear the green jersey of Palmeiras once again before his career concludes.

"I think about it every day, I follow them. I watched yesterday's game, unfortunately they lost [to Cerro Porteno]. It's my dream, I've already made it clear that one day I'm going to return, I just don't know when, if it's today, tomorrow, so I think about it every day," Jesus told ESPN.