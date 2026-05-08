Drake connection leads former MLS executive Tim Leiweke to Venezia FC

Leiweke has a rich history of investing in soccer, holding stakes first in LA Galaxy and then in Toronto FC. His investment helped bring David Beckham to Los Angeles. He has also invested extensively in hockey franchises, including the Toronto Maple Leafs and Los Angeles Kings.

Venezia marks his return to the market. The American businessman was forced to resign as CEO of Oak View Group after facing a DOJ indictment for bid-rigging. He was eventually pardoned by President Donald Trump in December 2025.



