'We don't want to panic' - Harry Kane calls for calm after Bayern Munich's disappointing Champions League defeat to Arsenal
Arsenal end Bayern's 18-game unbeaten streak
Bayern Munich’s 18-match unbeaten streak came to an abrupt halt as Arsenal secured a convincing 3-1 victory in a Champions League showdown in North London. Vincent Kompany’s side initially competed well, weathering the early intensity before equalising through 17-year-old Lennart Karl after Jurrien Timber’s opener. However, the second half shifted sharply out of Bayern’s control as errors and fatigue allowed Arsenal’s substitutes to take over.
Noni Madueke punished a misplaced Bayern pass to restore Arsenal’s lead, before Gabriel Martinelli capitalised on a misjudged charge from Manuel Neuer to slot into an empty net, sealing Bayern’s first defeat of the season. The German champions struggled to cope with Arsenal’s set-piece pressure, losing duels across the pitch and conceding territory repeatedly as the hosts grew increasingly dominant. Bayern’s own attacking play lacked fluidity, leaving their front line, particularly Kane, isolated and unable to influence the match.
For Kane, it was a notably quiet return to North London. The former Tottenham striker was tightly marshalled throughout and failed to produce a single shot on goal during the 90 minutes, a rare occurrence for a forward in prolific form. Despite the frustration, both BKane and Kompany stressed the need to resist overreaction as they prepare for the remainder of the group phase.
Kane asks for calm as Bayern suffer at the Emirates
Reflecting on the defeat, Kane admitted the performance fell short of Bayern’s usual standards but insisted the team remain composed. He said: “It was a tough game which is kind of what we expected. It was a good battle in the first half which was fairly even.”
Kane added: “Second half we didn’t quite have the same energy or intensity and we lost too many duels. It’s our first loss of the season. We don’t want to panic too much about it. But we will learn about it for sure.”
Despite the disappointing night, Kane remains confident Bayern will see Arsenal again deeper in the competition. He said: “I’m sure we’ll see them again in the later stages of the Champions League.”
Bayern in a strong position but Kompany needs to iron out issues
This loss marks a rare moment of vulnerability for a Bayern side that had previously looked imperious in both domestic and European competition. The defeat also disrupted their historically dominant record against Arsenal, having avoided losing in their previous five meetings. While the performance contained moments of composure, the crucial second-half collapse revealed structural issues Bayern will now need to address.
The frustrations were compounded by a subdued performance from Kane, who has otherwise enjoyed a brilliant season with 29 goals for club and country. His muted impact was a testament to Arsenal’s disciplined defensive approach, which restricted him to peripheral involvement in possession and prevented progression through central channels.
From Bayern's perspective, the defeat was characterised not only by Arsenal’s strength but also by self-inflicted errors. Losing possession in dangerous zones and failing to cope with second balls contributed heavily to the momentum shift. Kompany acknowledged post-match that Bayern must improve their “details” and intensity if they want to match Europe’s elite in high-stakes fixtures.
Easier UCL ties ahead for Bayern
Bayern now turn their attention toward regrouping quickly, with Kane’s words of reassurance setting the tone; however, their remaining games in the Champions League will be much easier as they will face Sporting, Union Saint-Gilloise and PSV. The German champions remain in a strong position in Europe, meaning the priority will be correcting the lapses seen at the Emirates rather than dwelling on the defeat. Kompany is expected to assess tactical adjustments, particularly in managing transitions and set-piece pressure.
The broader outlook for Bayern is still overwhelmingly positive. Although the loss exposed weaknesses, their consistency across competitions places them firmly among Europe’s contenders, and the squad’s experience should allow them to recalibrate swiftly.
