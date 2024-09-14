'Nothing has come of it' - Donny van de Beek opens up on miserable Man Utd career as he hails 'beautiful club' Girona

Getty Images SportNathan Edwards'Nothing has come of it' - Donny van de Beek opens up on miserable Man Utd career as he hails 'beautiful club' GironaD. van de BeekManchester UnitedGironaPremier LeagueLaLigaDonny van de Beek has opened up on his Manchester United exit after struggling to make an impact at Old Trafford.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowVan de Beek left United this summerDutchman struggled at Old TraffordAttempting to reignite career with GironaArticle continues below