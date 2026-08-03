Done deal close! Chelsea strike agreement with Como for Trevoh Chalobah transfer as Cesc Fabregas gets his wish

Chelsea have officially reached a verbal agreement with Como for the permanent transfer of Chalobah, bringing a conclusion to one of the most discussed sagas of the summer window.

According to The Sun, The 26-year-old, who has been a mainstay in the Blues' setup since his youth days, is now expected to travel to Italy to finalize the move after the two clubs settled on the financial terms of the deal.

The agreement between the two clubs is understood to be a €30m fixed fee, €6m add-ons and sell-on clause for the English centre-back. This total package, potentially reaching €36m, meets the valuation Chelsea had placed on the defender earlier in the summer.

Despite interest from other clubs across Europe and within the Premier League, the project at Como, led by former Chelsea icon Fabregas, proved to be the most enticing option for the player as he looks to establish himself as a starter in one of Europe’s top five leagues.











