Getty Images Sport
Done deal close! Chelsea strike agreement with Como for Trevoh Chalobah transfer as Cesc Fabregas gets his wish
Blue graduate heads for Italian adventure
Chelsea have officially reached a verbal agreement with Como for the permanent transfer of Chalobah, bringing a conclusion to one of the most discussed sagas of the summer window.
According to The Sun, The 26-year-old, who has been a mainstay in the Blues' setup since his youth days, is now expected to travel to Italy to finalize the move after the two clubs settled on the financial terms of the deal.
The agreement between the two clubs is understood to be a €30m fixed fee, €6m add-ons and sell-on clause for the English centre-back. This total package, potentially reaching €36m, meets the valuation Chelsea had placed on the defender earlier in the summer.
Despite interest from other clubs across Europe and within the Premier League, the project at Como, led by former Chelsea icon Fabregas, proved to be the most enticing option for the player as he looks to establish himself as a starter in one of Europe’s top five leagues.
- Getty Images
Fabregas secures a key defensive pillar
For Cesc Fabregas, the acquisition of Chalobah represents a major statement of intent for the Italian outfit. The Spanish manager has been keen to bolster his defensive line with experienced players who possess the technical quality to build from the back, and Chalobah fits that profile perfectly.
Reports indicate that the breakthrough in negotiations followed a period where talks for Chalobah from Chelsea have heated up again, leading to the current verbal pact.
Chalobah had already agreed personal terms on a long-term contract with the ambitious Italian club several weeks ago, paving the way for the transfer to be completed once the club-to-club fee was settled. The defender is understood to have been keen on the switch to Italy, with the prospect of playing Champions League football proving a major attraction.
End of an era at Stamford Bridge
Chalobah came through Chelsea’s academy and made 151 first-team appearances after loan spells with Ipswich, Huddersfield and Lorient, but now looks set to begin a new chapter with Fabregas‘ rapidly emerging Como side.
His departure marks the exit of another homegrown talent, a trend that has become familiar to Chelsea supporters in recent seasons. While Chalobah was a valued member of the squad and frequently praised for his professional attitude, the emergence of newer defensive signings meant that his path to regular first-team football had become increasingly obstructed in West London.
- (C)GettyImages
New beginnings in the shores of Lake Como
The transition to Italian football will offer Chalobah the chance to follow in the footsteps of other English defenders, such as Fikayo Tomori and Chris Smalling, who have found significant success in Serie A.
The tactical nature of the Italian game is often seen as an ideal environment for defenders to refine their craft, and under Fabregas, Chalobah will be expected to take on a leadership role within a squad that is looking to compete with the traditional giants of the league.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting