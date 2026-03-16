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Dominik Szoboszlai takes aim at Liverpool fans after dismal Tottenham draw
Anfield frustration boils over
Liverpool’s quest for a top-four finish suffered another significant blow on Sunday as they failed to capitalise on their dominance against Spurs. Despite registering 17 shots, the Reds lacked a clinical edge, managing just four efforts on target. Szoboszlai gave the hosts a first-half lead with a brilliant free kick - his 11th goal of a prolific individual campaign - but the familiar script of late defensive fragility returned. A 90th-minute equaliser from Richarlison silenced the home crowd, leading to a chorus of boos at full-time and a visible mass exodus from the stands before the game had concluded. This result leaves the club in fifth place, highlighting a worrying trend of dropping points in the dying embers of matches.
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'Stick with us' – Szoboszlai's plea
Following the match, Szoboszlai did not hold back when discussing the impact of fans leaving early. "I don’t think it helps us that after 80 minutes people start to go home; it doesn’t help us at all," he told reporters. The midfielder urged the fanbase to remain loyal despite the drop-off in entertainment compared to last season's title-winning heroics. "Stick with us. Everyone is noticing that, and when we concede a goal, still people are leaving - you don’t leave when we score. I understand the frustration, but we need them; we need everybody. It should be normal that in hard times we stick together more because that’s what we need."
A season defined by injury-time collapses
The draw with Tottenham is the latest in a string of results in which Liverpool have squandered points in stoppage time. Recent defeats to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester City, and Bournemouth were all decided by goals conceded after the 90th minute, causing a palpable sense of anxiety in the stands. Szoboszlai revealed that the squad recently held an internal meeting to discuss their fading Champions League hopes after losing 1-0 to Galatasaray in Istanbul. "We have to wake up and start to go in a way that we want to play Champions League next season. We are running out of time," he concluded.
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A high-stakes European decider
As they get ready for Wednesday's monumental match at Anfield, Liverpool won't have much time to rest. The team is in desperate need of a united front after Sunday's discord, so the atmosphere will be closely monitored. If Arne Slot's team fails to advance in the Champions League and do not improve their already wobbly league position, they will face the very real possibility of missing out on elite continental football for an entire season.
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